Moto X to become 'part of the European family' at UK launch on January 14?

Motorola will host an event in London next week, where it will announce an addition to its European line-up of devices, with all indications pointing to the arrival of the Moto X handset.

The Google-owned company has invited the tech press along on January 14 to show off what it refers to as 'the newest addition to the European family of Motorola products.'

The accompanying graphic shows someone holding up the company's flagship Moto X, which until now has been a US-only release. So much for intrigue.

It seems Europeans will get a variant on the device designed and built in the United States, but it will be interesting to see whether the company decides to offer customisation options through the Moto Maker.

New era

So far, in the new Google era at Motorola, only the exceptionally-priced Moto G has made it to European shores, so the launch of the Moto X would bring a certain amount of parity.

During the Moto G launch, Marcus Frost, Motorola's Senior Marketing Director for EMEA, exclusively told TechRadar to "watch this space" regarding an overseas Moto X roll out.

"The reception of Moto X has been fantastic and we're continuously perusing opportunities in the EMEA region, so really watch this space."

It appears that space will be filled on January 14. TechRadar will be there with bells on.