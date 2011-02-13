LG Optimus Pad and LG Optimus 3D: more details emerge

Update: You can now read our full LG Optimus Pad review

LG has released more information about two of its flagship devices – the LG Optimus Pad and LG Optimus 3D – ahead of its official Mobile World Congress 2011 press conference.

LG has had more leaks than a tap made by Julian Assange during the build-up to MWC 2011.

The LG Optimus Pad was confirmed to be at the phone show in Barcelona back in early February, though details were still scant regarding what specs the Optimus Pad would have.

LG has revealed a little bit more today, saying in a release: "The LG Optimus Pad sets a new standard for tablets by utilising an 8.9-inch display in a form factor that's comfortable to use one-handed.

"With a 15:9 aspect ratio and Full HD 1080p decoding, the LG Optimus Pad offers users an immersive multimedia environment on a 1280x768 WXGA resolution widescreen display."

The release also notes – as we already knew – that the device sports Honeycomb, runs on a 1GHz Nvidia Tegra 2 dual-core processor and has a built-in 3D camera.

LG Optimus 3D

The LG Optimus 3D has also reared its head a number of times during the build-up of MWC 2011, with Vodafone and Three announcing that it will be stocking the device.

LG has decided to let some more information trickle through, explaining that the LG Optimus 3D is equipped with a 1GHz OMAP4 dual-core processor, which doubles the graphics performance of its nearest competitor.

The LG Optimus 3D also provides the world's first full 3D experience covering the full spectrum from recording to viewing and sharing 3D content.

This is because it has a dual-lens camera that enables users to capture any moment in true 3D which can then be viewed immediately on the 4.3-inch WVGA glasses-free display. Connectivity on the device includes: HDMI and DLNA.

LG hasn't quite gone the full hog and announced an LG Optimus 3D UK release date or an LG Optimus Pad UK release date for that matter.

But we're guessing the company has to keep some information back for its press conference 15 February, where TechRadar will be getting its hands on both devices.