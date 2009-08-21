Google Listen to podcasts on Android

Those chaps over at Google Labs have been hard at work to bring new functionality to the Android platform, and have come up with Listen, an application to search for and organise your podcasts.

It's very much a beta release at the moment, but you can either search for official podcasts or subscribe to a search term, with the app automatically pulling the content down for you.

Google describes Listen as: "A research Android app providing a personalized audio news-magazine loaded with fresh and interesting content whenever it is turned on."

Quick hands on

We had a quick go on the new application, and while it is easy to organise your feeds into one place, it's a little bit sparse on finding all the content out there.

The search subscription function is also a little ropey - 'Football UK' gives us a couple of relevant answers then spirals off into financial and entertainment podcasts too.

Still, if you're interested in getting the latest in what Google has to offer, check out Google Labs now to have a gander.