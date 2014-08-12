Cracking news: UK Apple Stores begin iPhone 5S screen repair service

After launching the same service in the US, European Apple Stores have started offering on-site iPhone 5S screen replacements.

An Apple Store confirmed to TechRadar that the new service has now begun, meaning that instead of replacing the phone or shipping it off for repair, Apple will quickly replace the screen right on the spot.

We were told that the cost will depend on the extent of the damage, but that an on-site repair should come to £119. Of course, the cost will be significantly higher should the phone have to be shipped off or replaced.

German site Apfelpage first reported that Apple had started the service in Germany (spotted by 9to5mac) - now we can confirm the same for the UK.