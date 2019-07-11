Oppo's Reno Z is a premium phone at a budget price

Hot on the heels of the stunning Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, the Chinese phone manufacturer has unleashed another entry into the Reno range, promising to maintain the premium style of the series while significantly reducing the cost.

Many of the flagship’s features have managed to carry over to this budget alternative though, such as a stellar 8GB of RAM, VOOC fast-charging, in-display fingerprint scanner, an AMOLED display and a glamorous aesthetic.

Image credit: Oppo (Image credit: Oppo)

Naturally, some sacrifices had to be made to get the cost down to less than half the price of its 10x Zoom counterpart, including a downgrade in the chipset from Snapdragon 855 to a Mediatek Helio P90.

You'll also have to make do with the onboard 128GB storage as the memory isn't expandable via microSD. The Reno Z offers up some gaming-centric features too, like Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and a Game Boost 2.0 mode that optimises the handset to boost performance and reduce input lag.

While both of the handsets’ rear camera arrays sport a Sony 48MP sensor, you won’t be gaining the titular 10x Zoom capabilities in the more affordable Reno Z. You can make use of Ultra Night Mode however, and the 32MP front-facing camera combined with Oppo’s beautification features should make it a treat for selfies.

Image 1 of 2 Jet Black Oppo Reno Z [image credit: Oppo] (Image credit: Oppo) Image 2 of 2 Aurora Purple Oppo Reno Z [image credit: Oppo] (Image credit: Oppo)

The Reno Z is almost bezel-free and sports an impressive 92% screen-to-body ratio, although it does feature a teardrop notch to house its selfie camera rather than the pop-up shark fin section found on the more expensive models.

The 6.4-inch AMOLED display still sports the same resolution though (2,340 x 1,080), making for an even higher pixel density than its premium sibling.

In Australia, the Oppo Reno Z is available now for AU$499 in either Aurora Purple or Jet Black from JB Hi-Fi. Availability and pricing in other regions – such as in the UK – are yet to be confirmed.