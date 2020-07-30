OnePlus 8T might not be much better than the OnePlus 8, benchmark hints

The OnePlus 8T might not be a big upgrade over the OnePlus 8 (above)

The OnePlus Nord has only recently been launched, but we may already have seen a benchmark for the next OnePlus phone, namely the OnePlus 8T.

A listing on Geekbench (a service which tests the performance of smartphones and other devices) has been spotted for a OnePlus phone with the model number KB2001. The OnePlus 8T name isn’t used, but that model number doesn’t match any current handset, and the details are broadly in line with what we’re expecting from the OnePlus 8T.

That said, the benchmark isn’t super-impressive. For one thing, it lists just 8GB of RAM – that's an option for both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus Nord, but it's not the maximum amount you can get with either phone.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

It also lists ‘kona’ as the chipset, which is an industry codename used for both the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865 Plus; while both of those are high-end processors, we’d hope for the 865 Plus, since that’s newer and better.

Other details include a mention of Android 11, which we’d expect the OnePlus 8T to run, since the probably won’t launch until late in the year, and the latest version of Android is expected to start rolling out from September.

Familiar scores

Finally, the scores achieved by the phone are 912 for single-core, and 3288 for multi-core, both of which are roughly in line with the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

So if this leaked benchmark is genuine, and it's for the OnePlus 8T, then the upcoming phone might not be much of an upgrade on its predecessors – although it’s worth noting that this would be an early result, so it won’t necessarily be representative of the final performance of the phone.

Plus, there will almost certainly be models with more than 8GB of RAM, and likely also a OnePlus 8T Pro, which should be more powerful again. So while the results here aren’t special, that doesn’t mean the finished phones won’t impress.

Right now it’s unclear exactly when the OnePlus 8T range will land, but based on past launches it will probably be in the region of September to November. We’d expect plenty more leaks and rumors before then though, and TechRadar will cover all the credible ones, so stay tuned for updates.

