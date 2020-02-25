OnePlus 8 Pro case leak supports extra camera rumors

Another leak for the OnePlus 8 Pro reveals alleged photos of a case for the phone that supports prior rumors of extra sensors on the rear camera suite – most likely, a time-of-flight sensor to measure depth of field.

These case photos, first posted on Weibo , show a vertical oval that should fit a rear camera block that looks a lot like that of the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro phones, but there’s an extra smaller cutout beside it that could be making room for the aforementioned sensors.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Weibo)

Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Weibo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Weibo)

It’s unclear if this alleged case is for just the OnePlus 8 Pro or if it will fit the standard OnePlus 8 as well, which is another way of saying we don’t know how its rear camera block will look. While the OnePlus 7 just had a shortened vertical oval without the ultrawide or telephoto lenses, the OnePlus 7T included them, but in a circular camera bump.

Will the OnePlus 8 Pro nudge its way into our best camera phones list?

Still a deal: the OnePlus 6T remains one of our budget favorites

How will the OnePlus 8 land on our best Android phones list?

This case supports the assertions made by previous leaks showing the OnePlus 8’s supposed design, from sketches to renders, in another way: it doesn’t have a pop-up selfie camera, which was the norm in the 7 Pro and 7T Pro. Instead, prior renders suggest the OnePlus 8 and/or OnePlus 8 Pro will pack a front-facing camera in a punch-hole instead, though there’s no way for this case leak to help prove that.

Via PhoneArena