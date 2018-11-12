OnePlus 6T in Thunder Purple is real and you'll be able to buy it this week

OnePlus launched its latest flagship phone two weeks ago, but the company only introduced it in Mirror Black and Midnight Black.

Those looking to buy the OnePlus 6T in a more exciting shade are in luck; the company has confirmed the phone is also launching in Thunder Purple. We saw the shade leak last week, but it'll be coming to both the UK, US and India later this week.

Anyone who bought the OnePlus 6T over the last two weeks but wanted a color that's a bit bolder may be a bit disappointed to learn this shade is launching so soon after the original unveiling.

You'll be able to buy the Thunder Purple phone on the OnePlus website on November 15, but it's unclear at the moment whether third-party retailers will be stocking the device.

It's set to cost $579 / £529 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is the same price as that variant of the Midnight Black and Mirror Black version of the OnePlus 6T. You won't be able to get the 6GB of RAM with 128GB or the 256GB variant in Thunder Purple.