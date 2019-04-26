Nintendo Switch Online nears 10 million users

Nintendo Switch Online has nearly reached 10 million users, according to a financial statement released by the company on Friday, April 26.

That's a fairly substantial amount considering the service launched less than a year ago and, when compared to the system's 35 million unit sales number, means that nearly one-in-three Switch owners subscribe to the service.

As you'd expect for a nascent service still in its first year, Nintendo Switch Online is still trailing the two other console subscription services – Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus – by 50 million and 26 million users respectively. Crucially, both those services had years to reach their current state.

While Nintendo Switch Online might not have the same number of users that Microsoft and Sony have, Nintendo's service does have a serious price advantage: Nintendo Switch Online only costs $20 (£18, AU$30) per year, compared to the $60 (£50, AU$80) price tags of PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold.

In the same report Nintendo also gave shareholders a brief glimpse of what's coming next for the system, citing Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit's April release, Super Mario Maker 2's June release date and Fire Emblem: Three Houses' July release date as the company's next big launches.

Last but not least, Nintendo told share holders to expect Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, Animal Crossing and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening to arrive at some point later this year – all titles eagerly awaited by fans. (If you're struggling for space on your console already, make sure you invest in one of these Nintendo Switch SD cards before they land.)