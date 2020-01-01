Trending

New games 2020: the biggest games coming to console and PC

By

Mark your calendar

(Image credit: TechRadar)

It's a brand new year which means we have a heap of new games to look forward to. But it's not just any new year, 2020 is a biggie and will see us making the transition to next-generation consoles and new streaming services. That means that most games that are due to release this year are fair game to be cross-generation titles - even if we don't know it yet.

Xbox Series X and the PS5 may not be releasing until the end of 2020, but there are plenty of fantastic games releasing in the run-up. It can be hard to keep track of which games are releasing when, and for what platform, so we've put together this handy guide to all the games releasing in 2020 - and when we can expect them.

January

Best new games 2020

(Image credit: Capcom)
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne DLC – January 9 (PC)
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - January 17 (PC, Xbox One and PS4)
  • Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC – January 23 (PS4)
  • DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment – January 23 (PS4/US)
  • Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – January 23 (PS4/Switch)
  • Journey to the Savage Planet – January 28 (PS4, PC, Xbox One/US)
  • Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – January 28 (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Journey to the Savage Planet – January 31 (PC, Xbox One and PS4/EU)
  • Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD – January TBC (Switch)

February

Best new games 2020

(Image credit: Microsoft)
  • The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics – February 4 (PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
  • Life is Strange 2 Collector's Edition – February 4 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One/US)
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans – February 4 (Switch)
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War – February 4 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps – February 11 (PC, Xbox One)
  • Yakuza 5 (The Yakuza Remastered Collection) – February 11 (PS4)
  • The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition – February 11 (PS4)
  • Darksiders Genesis – February 14 (PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
  • Dreams – February 14 (PS4)
  • DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment – February 14 (PS4/EU)
  • Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle – February 18 (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC – February 25 (Xbox One)
  • Two Point Hospital – February 25 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR – February 28 (PSVR)

March

New games 2020

(Image credit: Square Enix)

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake – March 3 (PS4)
  • My Hero One's Justice 2 – March 13 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
  • Nioh 2 – March 13 (PS4)
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons – March 20 (Switch)
  • Doom Eternal – March 20 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)
  • Doom 64 – March 20 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
  • Bleeding Edge – March 24 (PC, Xbox One)
  • Persona 5 Royal – March 31 (PS4)
  • Half-Life: Alyx – March TBC (PC/VR)

April

New games 2020

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)
  • Resident Evil 3 – April 3 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 – April 16 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)
  • Predator Hunting Grounds – April 24 (PS4)
  • Trials of Mana – April 24 (PC, PS4 and Switch)
  • Gears Tactics – April 28 (PC)

May

TBC new games 2020

New games 2020

(Image credit: SuckerPunch)
  • Control: The Foundation DLC – Early 2020 ([PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • The Elder Scrolls: Blades – Early 2020 (Switch)
  • Metro Exodus: Sam's Story DLC – Early 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
  • The Outer Worlds – Early 2020 (Switch)
  • State of Decay 2 - Early 2020 (PC)
  • What The Golf? – Early 2020 (Switch)
  • Yakuza 0 – Early 2020 (Xbox One)
  • Yakuza Kiwami – Early 2020 (Xbox One)
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 – Early 2020 (Xbox One)
  • Fallout 76: Wastelanders – Q1 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
  • Dying Light 2 – Spring 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
  • Minecraft Dungeons – Spring 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
  • Wasteland 3 – Spring 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
  • Moving Out – Q2 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
  • Control: AWE DLC – Mid 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
  • Death Stranding – Summer 2020 (PC)
  • Ghost of Tsushima – Summer 2020 (PS4)
  • Outriders – Summer 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
  • Planet Coaster – Summer 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Godfall – Holiday 2020 (PC, PS5)
  • Halo Infinite – Holiday 2020 (PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X)
  • Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga – Holiday 2020 (Xbox Series X)
  • PS5 – Holiday 2020
  • Xbox Series X – Holiday 2020
  • Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC – TBC 2020 (PC, Xbox One and Switch)
  • Destroy All Humans! Remake – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)
  • Disco Elysium – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Doom Eternal – TBC 2020 (Switch, Stadia)
  • Final Fantasy 13 – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)
  • Final Fantasy 13-2 – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)
  • Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)
  • Final Fantasy 14 – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)
  • Gods & Monsters – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Stadia)
  • Google Stadia Base – TBC 2020
  • Kerbal Space Program 2 – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
  • Little Nightmares 2 – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator – TBC 2020 (PC, Xbox One)
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
  • Ooblets [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
  • Orcs Must Die 3 – TBC 2020 (Stadia)
  • Phantasy Star Online 2 – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)
  • Psychonauts 2 – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
  • Rainbow Six Quarantine – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
  • Skull and Bones – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)
  • Spelunky 2 – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4)
  • Spiritfarer – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
  • The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – TBC 2020 (PC)
  • Streets of Rage 4 – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)
  • Watch Dogs Legion – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon – TBC 2020 (PS4)
See more Computing news