You can now voice-control your Nest Secure alarm system using Google Assistant

You can now control the Nest Secure alarm system using Google Assistant. You’ll be able to check on the status of your alarm system from anywhere if you’ve got a connected Google Assistant device, which should include Android phones and Android Wear devices.

What this means is that if you’ve left the house in a rush and forgotten to set your alarm you'll be able to arm the system by giving a voice command to your smartwatch. You can even toggle between the different security modes you’ve got set up on your Secure.

As Nest is a Google company (originally bought by Google, then an Alphabet company, then re-absorbed into Google ), it’s surprising that Google Assistant integration has taken this long to come to the device.

Some set-up required

In February 2018 Google Assistant worked its way into the Nest Cam IQ , effectively turning it into a smart speaker. You won’t get the same functionality here as the Secure lacks the two-way audio that the Cam IQ has, but the feature is live now if you’ve got a Google Assistant speaker and a Nest Secure.

It’s worth noting that the Google Assistant feature won’t work if you’ve got your Nest Secure set up to only arm with a PIN, so you may have to fiddle with your settings a little to take advantage of this new feature.

If you're worried about burglars taking advantage of the voice control feature to disable your alarm the amount of voice control is fairly limited, with the deactivation feature only available in the moments directly after the alarm has been set.

Via Digital Trends