There's a new Amazon Kindle coming next week

This is not a rumor, folks: Amazon will announce a brand-new Kindle next week.

The word comes straight from CEO Jeff Bezos, who made the announcement on Monday over on Twitter.

"Heads up readers - all-new, top of the line Kindle almost ready," Bezos wrote. "8th generation. Details next week."

The new Kindle is seemingly close to completion, Bezos indicates, so it could go up for order soon after it's revealed.

Bon Voyage?

So what kind of Kindle is Amazon cooking up?

The new device is likely a replacement for the Kindle Voyage, Amazon's 7th-gen slate and a well regarded yet aging beauty.

The Voyage sits on the high-end of Amazon's offerings, and features a Corning Gorilla Glass front and haptic touch buttons. While it earned 4.5 stars in our review, at $200, it's markedly more expensive than the smaller yet still capable $119 Kindle Paperwhite.

It could be that Amazon will look to land somewhere in the middle of those price points with a reader that features the latest tech (the Voyage came out in 2014, Paperwhite late last year).

We'll hope for the best, though Bezos' decision to herald the new reader's arrival on Twitter rather than send out invites to an exclusive event could be a sign we aren't in for anything special. Or, it could mean Amazon is itching to get the new ereader out to consumer and doesn't want to waste time with fanfare.

Whatever we're in for, techradar will bring you all the latest. Stay tuned.