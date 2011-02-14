LG Optimus Pad priced 999 Euros in Germany

Update: You can now read our full LG Optimus Pad review

Those who couldn't contain their excitement following the launch of the LG Optimus Pad might be reeling it in after the European launch price was announced.

In Germany the cost of the Android 3.0 Honeycomb running slate will be a whopping €999 sim-free, that equates to around £849 if you do a straight up conversion.

That's double the price of the cheapest Apple iPad and considerably higher than the Motorola XOOM, which also runs Android.

The controversial pricetag comes from the LG's own German press release, which says it'll be out in April.

3D Skills

LG will be hoping the Optimus Pad's major selling point will be the ability to shoot pictures in video in 3D thanks to the dual camera lenses on the back of the 8.9-inch device.

The pair of 5-mp snappers is what's likely to have added the extra couple of C-notes to the price, which goes beyond the £700 quoted for the Motorola XOOM, also running Honeycomb.

The price and release date for the Optimus Pad have yet to be confirmed in the UK, but would you pay twice the price of the iPad one of these Android-running slates?

Still excited? Read our full hands-on from MWC in Barcelona.