How do you improve the best business ultrabook in the world?

Having the problem of how to go beyond perfection is one that most ultrabook manufacturers would love to have.

For pioneering Lenovo, outing the most powerful and stylish business ultrabook in recent times in the form of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon wasn't followed up with a period of relaxation.

Instead, the company has focused on supporting satisfied owners of ThinkPad X1 Carbon devices by offering a slew of useful accessories and services designed to extend its functionality.

Without further ado, here are the top accessories and services for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

OneLink...OneGoal...OneVision

First up is Lenovo's ThinkPad OneLink Pro Dock. Plenty of laptops come with docks, but none provide quite the number of connectivity options as this one. Putting 11 more ports on show, you'll never have to reach for a spare wall plug to charge a device ever again, leaving you free to connect other devices to the ultrabook itself.

Ports onboard include 4x USB 3.0 (one with always-on charging) ports,, 2x USB 2.0; DP; DV-I; Gigabit Ethernet; Stereo/Mic Combo Port; cable lock slot and a 90W AC Adapter.

It's revolutionary stuff: OneLink delivers data, driver-free dual video and power through a single connector, and it also charges your notebooks phones and tablets while you're busy getting on with other activities. If you have two monitors at work, the dock will output a maximum resolution of 1920x1200 if a second monitor is attached to DVI output. Roomy.

In short, if you're looking at simplifying connectivity to the best business ultrabook around, looking for more ports or wanting to up productivity at work, the OneLink dock is a sound consideration.

Sshhhh!

If you find yourself using the dock in a noisy office, it can be twinned with Lenovo's ThinkPad Noise-cancelling headphones. They eliminate 92% of ambient background noise through the use of active noise cancelling circuitry, and are specifically optimised for office environments, cars, trains, and planes.

Ergonomically designed, they're designed to provide a secure fit that further isolates noise for a quality listening experience. Additionally, they come with a slim line microphone for taking phone calls on the go and are conveniently powered by AAA batteries.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon already has excellent nine-hour battery life thanks to the inclusion of Intel's fourth generation Haswell processor, but if you do find yourself short it's best to have Lenovo's 65W DC Travel Adapter handy. It features a 'slim tip' just for ThinkPad systems, and it's also ergonomic, energy efficient and is backed by a 1-year warranty.

Travelling light

Last but not least, Lenovo's Ultralight Backpack is made of sterner stuff than the ThinkPad X1 itself, which is no mean feat as the ultrabook is made of satellite-grade carbon fiber, making it the toughest ThinkPad ever.

The backpack is made of Carbon Fiber Rods and Kevlar Blend for extreme durability, which makes it super strong but somehow manages to remain light. And it doesn't stop there - with a built-in compartment with room to protect the ultrabook and a tablet (or whatever else you want to carry around) - you're protected on all four sides from anything coming your way.

From the front there's kevlar blended with polyester, ripstop on the sides that's resistant to ripping and tearing, and EVA Foam for protection and comfort on the back. There's also room for pens, cards, phones and other small accessories.

Service led

Once you've stocked up on accessories to extend the functionality of your ThinkPad X1 Carbon, it's worth taking a look at Lenovo's available services to see what might come in handy.

Lenovo performs all services using certified technicians and using parts that it's qualified itself, giving you peace of mind. If it's just phone support you're after, there's Lenovo's Priority Technical Support provides 24x7 priority call routing to Lenovo's advanced-level technical, electronic incident tracking and escalation management.

And even with carbon fibers at every turn, there's still the chance that your ThinkPad X1 Carbon could become damaged, so the option of taking out an extended warranty of up to 5 years and Accidental Damage Protection is a tempting way to accurately budget for potential PC expenses that could occur in the future.