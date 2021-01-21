Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 spotted in Bluetooth certification – is it coming soon?

A device that could be the Surface Laptop 4 has been spotted passing through Bluetooth certification in the United States, suggesting that Microsoft could be planning to launch a flagship laptop pretty soon.

As spotted by Windows Latest, four Surface Laptop devices have passed through Bluetooth certification, and according to the listing, these new devices will come with Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 – so when it comes to wireless connectivity, they will be pretty cutting edge.

The four model numbers seen in the certification hint at a range of Surface Laptop configurations, including different screen sizes (again, probably 13.5-inch and 15-inch options), and could also offer a choice of Intel or AMD processors.

What’s in a name?

Interestingly, the certification lists the product name as ‘Surface Laptop 3’ and links to the Surface Laptop 3 product page on Microsoft’s website.

So, that could mean that the next generation Surface Laptop won’t be called the Surface Laptop 4, like many expect, but could be the Surface Laptop 3 (2021) or Surface Laptop 3+.

If that’s the route Microsoft goes down (and we really hope it doesn’t), then it could mean these new Surface Laptops are minor updates over the Surface Laptop 3, which was launched back in October 2019.

We wouldn’t like that for a number of reasons. For a start, the Surface Laptop is well overdue a big update, so a minor one will disappoint a lot of people.

Also, Microsoft is well known for its confusing product names (skipping Windows 9, for example, or the controversy over the Xbox Series X name), so we’d hope it goes for a straightforward Surface Laptop 4 name here.

Hopefully these new devices aren’t too far off from being released, so we should find out more soon.