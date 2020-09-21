Microsoft kills off Windows 10 update that had been slowing down PCs

Goodbye Windows 10 update KB4559309, we hardly knew ye. After less than two months, in which the Windows 10 update managed to annoy many users by seemingly slowing down their devices, Microsoft has now unceremoniously killed off the update.

As Windows Latest reports, the Windows 10 update KB4559309 update was supposed to replace the old Edge web browser with the new and improved Chromium-based Edge web browser. However, many users reported that after installing the update, their PCs began to perform poorly, while Windows 10 also booted slowly.

To make matters worse, KB4559309 is an automatic update, which meant users didn’t have a say in whether or not Windows 10 should download and install it.

Righting a wrong

After receiving numerous complaints about the update, Microsoft has now pulled the update, and replaced it with KB4576754, which so far seems to be working as intended. This is once again an automatic update, and will change the old version of Edge to the new, and we think better, version.

As Microsoft states in a support page for the update, “This update replaces previously released updates KB4541301, KB4541302 and KB4559309.”

While we’re somewhat dismayed to see yet another problematic Windows 10 update, we’re at least glad that Microsoft has been quick to fix this issue.