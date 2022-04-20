Massive leak names Garmin's next 7 watches – including a new analog Instinct

Audio player loading…

A store has accidentally leaked a long list of upcoming Garmin watches, including some names we've been expecting – and a few that we weren't.

Gadgets and Wearables says it obtained the list from "an authorized Garmin dealer", and says it includes the names of all the devices the dealer will be selling over the next few months, together with their warranty periods.

Most of the names are devices in the company's current line (such as the Venu 2 and Forerunner 55), but there are some new watches as well.

We weren't surprised to see the Garmin Forerunner 955 among the names in the leaked list. This will be a successor to 2019's Forerunner 945, and we've already seen several hints that it's close to release.

In January this year, a listing for a Garmin Forerunner 955 LTE Bundle briefly appeared on the company's Australian web store, and in April a Swedish online retailer prematurely published a page advertising a solar edition of the watch.

The list secured by Gadgets and Wearables doesn't list LTE or solar versions of the Forerunner 955, but it doesn't mention any of the Garmin Instinct 2's various special editions either, so we wouldn't read anything into that.

Running, fashion, and more

One watch that we're a little more surprised to see is the Garmin Forerunner 255. We've previously speculated that the mid-range Garmin 200 series might no longer have a place on runners' wrists, as the entry-level Forerunner 55 is so capable, but it looks like we may have written it off prematurely. The list also mentions a Garmin Forerunner 255 S, which would be the same watch with a smaller case.

It'll be interesting to see what new features Garmin is able to add to enhance the 255, but we've got our fingers crossed for the real-time stamina score from the Fenix 7 that helps you manage your effort during a run so you don't go too hard, or slack off.

Another new device on the list is the Garmin Venu Sq 2. The original Garmin Venu Sq launched in September 2020, and while it was an attractive watch, its lack of an AMOLED display meant we didn't find it quite appealing as the original Venu.

We're hoping its successor will have the bright, bold screen that made the Venu and Venu 2 really shine – and perhaps some new training insights as well. Stats such as training load are brilliant when you're trying to strike the right balance of work and rest, and we'd really appreciate that extra data.

(Image credit: Garmin)

One of the most interesting devices on the list is the Garmin Instinct Analog. There are already Instinct watches specially designed for surfing, tactical use, esports, and even trucking, but this is something new.

It wouldn't be Garmin's first analog timepiece – watches in the Vivomove line have hybrid faces with physical hands that move out of the way to reveal a hidden digital display underneath, and the Instinct Analog could work the same way. In terms of looks, however, it might have more in common with a dive watch – perhaps even with a rotating bezel.

In fact, it looks like a new Vivomove is on the cards, too. The Vivomove Trend would sit alongside watches like the Vivomove Sport, which launched in January 2022. The Vivomove Sport was essentially the same watch as the Vivomove 3 with a choice of new pastel colors, and it's likely that the Trend will be very similar.

We can only guess at what the aesthetic differences will be, but we wouldn't be surprised if the Trend features some zesty new unisex color options like the Lime Green, Seafoam Blue, and Poppy Red of the recently released Instinct 2.

It looks like a new Garmin Vivomove hybrid watch is coming soon (Image credit: Garmin)

Finally, there's the big mystery – the Garmin Austin. This isn't a name we're at all familiar with, and it might be a codename for a secret new release. As Gadgets and Wearables observes, it's listed as an 'adventure watch', so perhaps it will be a new premium rugged watch that's somewhere between the Garmin Fenix 7 and Epix (Gen 2).

Of course, there's no guarantee that all of these watches will eventually find their way onto wearers' wrists, but we're cautiously optimistic about the majority. We'll keep our ear to the ground for more news and rumors, and keep you updated as soon as we hear more.