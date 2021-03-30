Linktree raises millions for 'link in bio' social commerce

Popular link-in-bio portfolio showcase service Linktree plans to evolve from its roots into a diverse platform for digital self-expression, as it raises $45 million in Series B funding.

Linktree reportedly gained four million new users that make up a third of its total user base in the last three months. The company argues this to be a natural side effect of the pandemic pushing users to spend more time on social media and online shopping.

Linktree claims to hold close to 90% of the link-in-bio market share. The service came into existence in 2016 as one of the first of its kind, though it now shares the space with several other website builders.

“We might have started as a link-in-bio tool, but over time Linktree has evolved and the platform has become a social identity layer of the internet,” said Linktree’s CEO Alex Zaccaria speaking to TechCrunch.

Digital self-expression

Linktree isn’t the only one that’s innovating. The recently launched platform by the streaming software firm Streamlabs offers users a built in tipping feature along with meaningful insights.

However, Zaccaria claims that it is Linktree’s adoption by users from diverse fields, including health and wellness, real estate, sports, music, politics, publishing and food, that’s allowed it to tower over its peers.

He adds that his vision is for the platform to “sit at the intersection of digital self-expression and action.”

Linktree counts celebrities like Jonathan Van Ness, Jamie Oliver and Pharrell amongst its users along with platforms such as Shopify, Facebook, TikTok, YSL, HBO and Major League Baseball.

Take a look at our list of the best work from home essentials

VIa: TechCrunch