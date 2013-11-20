David Cameron was following a high-class escort agency on Twitter. No really!

David Cameron is all about averting the eyes of a nation from online filth, so news the PM was inadvertently following a London escort agency on Twitter may cause a bit of embarrassment at No.10.

Until earlier today, according to the rampant innuendo merchants at The Reg, Cameron's official account was keeping tabs on Carlton's of London, which offers "the finest London escorts to gentlemen of distinction."

However, before you go thinking that the Halcyon days of Tory sleaze are back with a vengeance, the faux-pas simply seems to be down to Cam's @Number10Gov account auto-following all new followers.

"As a result of this legacy, the @Number10gov account follows almost 370,000 accounts and we have taken steps to un-follow as many as possible that are inactive, spam or inappropriate. This work is ongoing," a Downing Street spokesperson claimed.

