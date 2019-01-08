Intel announces its first 10nm Ice Lake processors

Intel isn't messing around. At its CES 2019 keynote it introduced Ice Lake, the very first series of its processors to be built upon its 10nm Sunny Cove architecture .

The company didn't just announce the chip was coming, it showed an actual piece of silicon and it powering a laptop with performance testing. In a comparison showing how Ice Lake can search for images two times faster than even a modern laptop.

Ice Lake will also be intel's first chips to come with built in built-in Thunderbolt 3 integration, Wi-Fi connectivity and Gen II graphics. Intel also demonstrated how users will be able to play with its amped up Gen II integrated graphics.

Dell's president of Client Solutions Group, Sam Burd also appeared on stage to show that it already has a working engineering sample equipped with an Ice Lake processor.

The next Ultrabook revolution

Intel also announced Project Athena as its ambitious program to push mobile computing to its next era. In its mission, the chipmaker plans to work with hardware manufacturers to develop thinner and lighter products to recapture the thunder that birthed Ultrabooks.

Project Athena will be an industry wide initiative and Intel plans to work with every manfucaturer including Huawei, Dell, HP, Asus, Lenovo and many more companies.

