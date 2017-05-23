Huawei MateBook X leads its second wave of Windows 10 devices

Huawei has been conspicuously quiet on the PC front since it introduced the MateBook last year, but now the company is breaking its long silence with three new Windows 10 devices.

Starting off with something new, Huawei introduced the MateBook X as the company’s first Ultrabook. The 13-inch laptop comes as a direct competitor to the MacBook Pro, and largely draws its styling from Apple’s best-selling notebook.

That said, Huawei’s Ultrabook stands out with a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, a 3:2 aspect ratio display and a fanless cooling system that uses aerospace-grade phase-changing material.

In terms of power, the MateBook X comes outfitted with 7th generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, 256 or 512GB of SSD storage and up to 8GB of RAM. Huawei claims the laptop’s 41.4Wh battery will see it through nine hours of constant use.

From E to D

Alongside the MateBook X, Huawei also announced an updated version of its tablet, christened the MateBook E. It comes with the typical year-over-year upgrades including the latest Kaby Lake Intel Core i5-Y and m3 processors.

Huawei has also improved the ergonomics of its 2-in-1 tablet, with a new case that extends its range of motion to 160 degrees. The number of Pogo pins required to connect the tablet to the base has also been reduced from seven to three, which should help resolve some docking issues seen on the original model.

Last but not least, the MateBook D is Huawei’s largest laptop, featuring a 15-inch FHD screen and an optional Nvidia GeForce 940MX for discrete graphics. Measuring 35.8 × 23.9 x 1.69cm and weighing 1.9kg (4.19 pounds), it definitely looks to be one of the lighter multimedia laptops we’ve seen.

Huawei's trio of new devices will release over the summer and the starting prices breaks down as follows:

Huawei MateBook X (i5 CPU/8GB RAM/256GB SSD): €1,399 (about $1,570, £1,210, AU$2,090)

Huawei MateBook E (m3/4GB/128GB SSD): €999 (about $1,120, £860, AU$1,500)

Huawei MateBook D (i5/8GB/1TB HDD/Nvidia 940MX): €799 (about $900, £690, AU$1,200)

Images and additional reporting provided by Gabe Carey