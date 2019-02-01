Huawei 5G foldable phone teased in MWC 2019 press conference invite

We may have just been given our first official glimpse of the Huawei foldable phone.

The Chinese phone manufacturer has sent out invites to its MWC 2019 press conference with a side profile of what appears to be a foldable device.

We already know Huawei will announce a folding phone at MWC, after Huawei CEO Richard Yu confirmed just that last week.

The picture of the phone on the invite doesn't give a huge amount away, but the screen clearly wraps around a hinge, allowing the device to be folded in half, providing a phone-sized handset with display on both sides.

Is this our first look at Huawei's foldable smartphone? Image credit: Huawei (Image: © Huawei)

A world first

Yu has also claimed that the device Huawei announces at the show on February 24 will be the world's first 5G phone with foldable screen.

We also know that the yet-unnamed foldable phone will pack Huawei's new Balong 5000 modem, which will deliver its 5G capabilities, but little else has been leaked about the handset so far.

TechRadar will be reporting live from MWC 2019 to bring you all the latest from Huawei, including everything you need to know about its first foldable phone.