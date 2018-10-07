How to watch Doctor Who online: stream for free from the UK or abroad

It's time to day hello to a new Doctor Who. The British TV institution that went global iss back for series 11 with Jodie Whittaker - the first ever female Doctor - in the title role. And we're here to make sure you don't miss a single episode – regardless of whether or not you're in the UK.

Watch Doctor Who online: when's it on? Doctor Who series 11 kicks off on Sunday, October 7 at 6.45pm BST on BBC One. The new series' ten episodes will be aired each Sunday evening on the Beeb.

The Tardis has landed once again. The headline news for the sci-fi show's return is the new Doctor, Jodie Whittaker. In replacing Peter Capaldi, Whittaker becomes the first female Doctor and she'll be accompanied by new characters Graham, Yasmin and Ryan, played by Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole, respectively.

More fresh impetus comes with the arrival of Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, who takes over from Steven Moffat as showrunner. The BBC has kept its lips pretty well sealed about the drama that's set to unfold, and with trailers also giving little away, you'll just have to tune in to see what the new era holds for the cult show.

For those outside the UK, you need not miss out on Doctor Who as you can still tune in using a VPN service. How to get one of those, and which is best for you, can be found out below.

How to watch Doctor Who online for free in the UK:

To watch Doctor Who in the UK, you need simply to have paid your TV licence and have a connection to a BBC One broadcast, via aerial, satellite or over cable. Episode one begins at 6.45pm.

To watch the show via internet this is possible live using BBC iPlayer or TVPlayer.com. You can also watch the show after it's aired on catch up using BBC iPlayer which is on a host of devices including smartphones, tablets and smart TVs.

And if you're outside of the UK this weekend but still want to watch Doctor Who as it goes out, then there's an easy way to get around any geographical restrictions you encounter. Cast your eyes downwards and take advantage of our nifty little VPN workaround.

Stream Doctor Who from anywhere else in the world for free:

If you're out of the country or live abroad but still want to watch the Doctor live, fret not, it's still possible - and without too much difficulty. You can get around any potential geo-blocks by and watch via a dedicated TV streaming website as long as you appear to be in the UK. This is possible using the tag team of a VPN and TVPlayer.com.

Which VPN is best for you? Our fave is ExpressVPN . And how do you use that to access a Doctor Who live stream? Read on to find out all you need to know.

1. Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream Doctor Who for free outside the UK is to download and install a VPN with a free trial or 30-day money back guarantee. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free and the best legal way to stream every minute of Doctor Who series 11. It's a really robust service and provides excellent picture quality, too.

Where can I watch Doctor Who using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to stream Doctor Who from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the US, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Japan, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, Russia, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore and more!

How to watch Doctor Who in the US

Good news if you're across the Atlantic and want to watch Doctor Who as it goes out in the UK. Unlike, say The Walking Dead, where the UK has to wait to watch,you lucky folk in the US get to watch it without delay on BBC America. Enjoy!

Main image courtesy of bbc.co.uk