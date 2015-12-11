Welcome to the Dark Side of technology

With millions waiting eagerly for the launch of the seventh Star Wars film, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Future's tech sites will be rebranding themselves in celebration and asking: are you ready for the dark side or are you going to use the force for good?

T-3PO will be joining the rebel alliance, practising targeting womp rats and channeling Jedi master Yoda - as well as looking at the utopian side of technology.

But for us on techvadar, we're representing the evil Empire and will be taking a look at the dark side of technology, from rogue AI to military drones, to government snooping, VR dystopias and 3D-printed guns.

And, of course, we will be celebrating the amazing Star Wars world with a look at the technology through the films, the impact that Lucas' world has had on everything from sound to IMAX, and covering everything from VFX to the design of some of our favourite gadgets.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailers, news and rumors

We'll be seeing exactly what it would take to build a Death Star, asking the specialists just how they would undertake such a project, whilst muttering "that's no moon..."

We'll also be trying to recreate a key moment in the Star Wars films with current technology, looking how far a real life C-3PO may be, and chatting to some of the biggest film buffs on the planet.

Star Wars "week" (It's actually a fortnight but we're going to keep saying it until you're convinced that these are not the droids you are looking for) starts right here - so come with us into an occasionally dystopian galaxy far, far away.

And whatever you do - don't turn to the light side

Star Wars week content

The 8 most entertaining Star Wars rip-offs

13 ridiculous Star Wars branded products

When innocent tech goes bad: 9 gadgets that went to the dark side

Here's how Star Wars: Battlefront looks in 60fps 4K

7 potential doomsday scenarios and the tech that makes them possible

11 Star Wars activities to fill time until the new film

10 ways the Star Wars prequels tried to ruin the originals

10 technologies that the evil Empire would definitely approve of

10 hilarious Star Wars spoofs you should watch right now

Before Episode VII: the behind-the-scenes story of the Star Wars Blu-ray

The 20 best Star Wars T-Shirts in the Galaxy

We've rated the first six Star Wars films' trailers to compare with the latest one

New lightsabers 'pretty cool' says the man who built the first one

Yes, we can build a Death Star - and here's how

Technology is exactly as evil as humanity

14 Star Wars tech Facts you should almost certainly know

New Star Wars clip finally shows Lupita Nyong'o's character

Sky's Star Wars remotes are just awesome

From Hoth to Bespin - the Star Wars planets are more real than you think

The strange tale of Black Angel, Star Wars and lightsabers

How to build the ultimate gaming PC for Star Wars: Battlefront

How to build your own R2-D2 with the Raspberry Pi Zero

Why we love Star Wars

Behind the magic: an inside look at Skywalker Sound

How to create your own Star Wars effects for free

Star Wars Battlefront review

Why has Star Wars turned its back on digital film?

10 fictional AIs that should make everyone scared for the future