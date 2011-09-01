Sony adds new top-flight 3D projector

While Sony's new Personal 3D Viewer has grabbed much of the attention at IFA 2011, the Japanese giant's professional arm has used the tech show to slip out the VPL-VW95ES, a new flagship 3D home cinema projector.

This 'Elevated Standard' branded product is the successor to its award-winning VPL-VW90ES, and capable of crafting hi-def images up to 300ins.

Sony says it has taken the views of its existing customers on board when designing the new model.

Customer feedback

"Feedback on the VPL-VW90ES was carefully considered and changes were made accordingly to ensure the VPL-VW95ES gives viewers the best home cinema experience yet," states Tak Nakane, product manager at Sony Professional

Helping to deliver that experience are a running noise of just 20dB, picture position memory allowing for one-touch aspect ratio control, and lighter 3D glasses than before.

Other features of the VPL-VW95ES include a claimed dynamic contrast ratio of 150,000:1, two HDMI inputs for easy source connection, built-in 2D-3D conversion and Sony's Motionflow technology to reduce motion blur and judder.

The VPL-VW95ES will go on sale in the UK and the rest of Europe in October. The suggested price is a reassuringly expensive €5,500, but it's not yet clear how that will be converted by UK retailers.

Sony has also used IFA to announce a new white finish for its more affordable VPL-VW30ES projector, presumably to make it more appealing to interior designers.