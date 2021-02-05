Gran Turismo 7 release date, news, cars, trailers and what we want to see

Even though details for the PS5 exclusive Gran Turismo 7, but that won't stop us from shifting our hype into fifth gear.

The latest game in the long-running Gran Turismo series is set to be the racing sim's best yet. And with the power of the ultra-fast PS5 backing it up, we're ready to believe it. Players will have the opportunity to hone their skills in single-player races, then head online to challenge the best in multiplayer matches.

We'll be seeing the return of fan-favorite tracks and modes, as well as some interesting new surprises too. If you're desperate to know everything you can about Gran Turismo 7 and want find out what improvements we hope the game makes, then read on.

Right now there's no confirmed release date for Gran Turismo 7 beyond a vague “2021” seen in previous Sony marketing slides or trailers. Some earlier adverts had sported a “First half of 2021” line, such as one spotted by ElieTheStig on GTPlanet’s forums, but since then, other promotional materials for the game have simply stated 2021, perhaps to cover any unannounced delays to the project caused by the pandemic or other factors.

Gran Turismo 7 trailers

Announcement trailer

Right now we just have a 3-minute reveal trailer for Gran Turismo which was shown back at Sony's PS5 game reveal event. Polyphony Digital is obviously keeping some details back, but we get a good glimpse of Gran Turismo 7, including a peek at the gameplay via a race on the iconic Trial Mountain circuit.

Hopefully, we'll have another chance to learn more about Gran Turismo 7's new features, such as the GT Cafe mode shown off in the game's menu, before it releases later this year.

What we want to see in Gran Turismo 7

Meaningful damage modeling

This hope precedes every Gran Turismo entry and Gran Turismo 7 is no exception. The franchise seems almost allergic to damage-modeling, preferring that its beautifully rendered cars maintain a factory clean sheen – but we want to see it. If we careen off-track and smash into a wall at many miles per hour, we’d expect our vehicle to be pretty banged up and not just sporting a few minor scratches.

This level of realism has been captured in many other modern racing sims, and with the PS5 boasting some seriously powerful next-gen hardware, it’s time that Gran Turismo put it to good use.

Better AI

Another long-standing issue with Gran Turismo games is the AI. A race’s challenge has either been far too easy or too heavily choreographed depending on the difficultly level, so it's time for Gran Turismo 7 to finally bring some realism to its computer-controller competitors.

We want to see AI drivers react to our actions and learn to match our skills behind the wheel. Earning better vehicles should provide a meaningful reward in improved race performance, but not at the expense of leaving the competition behind in the dust. We hope that Gran Turismo 7’s drivers will give us a run for our money, then.

Better offline content

Gran Turismo Sport, the last installment in the series, was often criticized for its lack of quality offline content. Whether it was because of server maintenance or your own connection, the game would only let you play Arcade Mode, which blocked any meaningful progression which could have been made when offline. Hopefully Gran Turismo 7 improves its offline capabilities.

Returning features in Gran Turismo 7

Tuning

Tuning, a feature missing from Gran Turismo Sport, is set to make a return in Gran Turismo 7. Players will be able to spend their in-game credits in order to unlock upgrades and make changes to their cars to better suit certain tracks and races.

This feature can also be used to make improvements to a car you've fallen in love with to keep it competitively viable for as long as possible.

Career Mode

It might be under the new name "Campaign Mode" as Kazunori Yamuchi, CEO of Polyphony Digital, put it, but let's just call a spade a spade. This single-player content can be a great way to get to grips with Gran Turismo's core driving gameplay, giving you a chance to try out different vehicles in different challenges. We'll have to wait and see how Gran Turismo 7's Campaign Mode pans out.