Gran Turismo 7 track list: every course available in the PS5 racing sim

After a long wait, Gran Turismo 7 is finally here, and that extra time in the pitstop has allowed developer Polyphony Digital to deliver its finest racing sim yet. We awarded GT7 5 stars in our review, going as far as to say that it's even the best PS5 exclusive to date.

A huge part of why GT7 is so successful - and has managed to propel itself far ahead of its last couple of middling entries - is its sizeable roster of tracks players can race on. Across European, American and Asia-Oceania territories, GT7's track list is already substantial, but the surface level amount (15, 10 and 9 across the aforementioned territories respectively) actually doesn't tell the whole story.

Within most of the tracks featured in GT7, you'll also find multiple variants that can significantly change their layouts. The Daytona Speedway, for example, features a full circuit in addition to the iconic oval raced by NASCAR drivers (and Sega arcade aficionados).

To give you a better idea of the tracks available to race in Gran Turismo 7, then, we've prepared a breakdown of the courses in each region, as well as every layout available for them at launch.

Plus, if more tracks and layouts are added to Gran Turismo 7 post-launch, we'll update this article to reflect the addition of those new tracks. So stay tuned if you're planning on playing Gran Turismo 7 for the long term.

Gran Turismo 7 track list: Americas

Blue Moon Bay Speedway

Location: USA

Variants: Full Course, Infield A, Infield B

Trial Mountain Circuit

Location: USA

Variants: None

Colorado Springs

Location: USA

Variants: None

Laguna Seca

Location: USA

Variants: None

Willow Springs International Raceway

Location: USA

Variants: Big Willow, Streets of Willow Springs, Horse Thief Mile

Northern Isle Speedway

Location: USA

Variants: None

Special Stage Route X

Location: USA

Variants: None

Fishermans Ranch

Location: USA

Variants: None

Daytona International Speedway

Location: USA

Variants: Tri-Oval, Road Course

Autodromo de Interlagos

Location: Brazil

Variants: None

Gran Turismo 7 track list: Europe

Brands Hatch

Location: UK

Variants: Grand Prix Circuit, Indy Circuit

Goodwood

Location: UK

Variants: None

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Location: Belgium

Variants: None

Nürburgring

Location: Germany

Variants: Nordschleife, 24h Layout, Grand Prix Track

24 Heures du Mans Racing Circuit (le Mans 24 Hours)

Location: France

Variants: Full Course, No Chicane

Alsace

Location: France

Variants: Village, Test Course

Circuit de Sainte-Croix

Location: France

Variants: Layout A, Layout B, Layout C

Autodrome Lago Maggiore

Location: Italy

Variants: Full Course, Centre, Ease End, West End, East, West

Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Location: Italy

Variants: Full Course, No Chicane

Sardegna - Windmills

Location: Italy

Variants: None

Sardegna - Road Track

Location: Italy

Variants: Layout A, Layout B, Layout C

Deep Forest Raceway

Location: Switzerland

Variants: None

Red Bull Ring

Location: Austria

Variants: Full Course, Short Track

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Location: Spain

Variants: None

Dragon Trail

Location: Croatia

Variants: Seaside, Gardens

Gran Turismo 7 track list: Asia-Oceania

High Speed Ring

Location: Japan

Variants: None

Kyoto Driving Park

Location: Japan

Variants: Yamagiwa, Miyabi, Yamagiwa + Miyabi

Tsukuba Circuit

Location: Japan

Variants: None

Broad Bean Raceway

Location: Japan

Variants: None

Tokyo Expressway

Location: Japan

Variants: Central Clockwise, East Clockwise, South Clockwise

Autopolis

Location: Japan

Variants: Full Course, Shortcut Course

Suzuka Circuit

Location: Japan

Variants: Full Course, East Course

Fuji International Speedway

Location: Japan

Variants: Full Course, Short Course

Mount Panorama Circuit

Location: Australia

Variants: None

That's all the circuits available in Gran Turismo 7 for now, but more will likely be added through post-game DLC and updates. As mentioned, we'll continue to update this list as and when new tracks and track variants are released for the racing sim.

The full roster is comprised of 34 tracks, but when you take individual variations into account, we currently end up with 63 tracks. That's almost double what appears to be available on the surface.

Plus, when you consider that most tracks also have a reverse version (the same track, albeit driven in the opposite direction), then there are technically even more variations than that.