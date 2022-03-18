Gran Turismo 7 has been basically unplayable for over 24 hours

Audio player loading…

Unscheduled server maintenance has made Gran Turismo 7 largely unplayable for the past 24 hours, following the rollout of its latest update.

Much of the game’s content, including its single-player career mode and competitive multiplayer, can only be played if you’re connected over the internet to its servers. With those servers down, only Gran Turismo 7’s add-on arcade mode is available to play.

Developer Polyphony Digital initially took the servers offline for planned maintenance to accompany the release of the game’s 1.07 update. In a March 17 blog post, it announced the maintenance period had been extended. But it didn't mention what the underlying problem was, or for how long the servers would be offline. And we're still waiting for them to go live.

“Due to an issue found with Update 1.07, we are extending the current server maintenance period. We will confirm the completion time as soon as possible,” Polyphony said in the blog post.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for your patience while we work to resolve the issue.”

That’s not the only problem affecting players. The new update has drastically reduced the credit payout earned by completing races. The patch requires you to grind for longer to unlock the game’s top-tier vehicles, pushing players towards GT7's costly microtransactions.

The update does promise some improvements though. According to the patch notes, it fixed a bug that made certain license tests and missions almost impossible to beat. It also introduced a new Broadcast Mode designed for YouTube and Twitch livestreamers. With that mode activated, all music tracks that may trigger copyright infringement will be removed from the game’s playlist. So livestreamers won't accidentally land themselves in any legal trouble.