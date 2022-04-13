Google wants to spend billions on new US offices and data centers

Audio player loading…

The days of working from home could soon be coming to an end for Google employees in the US as the company has announced its plans to invest $9.5bn in its offices and data centers across the country.

Over the past five years, the search giant has invested over $37bn in its offices and data centers in 26 states while creating more than 40k full-time jobs. It’s also worth noting that Google has invested over $40bn in research and development in the US over the past two years.

Alongside its new office and data center investments, the company expects to create at least an additional 12k full-time jobs by the end of the year and thousands more among its local suppliers, partners and communities.

While it may seem counterintuitive to increase its investments in physical offices now that Google has adopted a hybrid work policy where employees only need to come to the office three days a week, the company believes that investing further in its campuses will help it create better products and lead to improved quality of life for its employees.

At the same time, new investments in its data centers will help Google come closer to achieving its goal of running them on carbon-free energy 24/7 by 2030.

US office and data center expansion

According to a new blog post from Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, the company plans to invest in its offices and data centers across the US.

In the Southern United States, Google is opening a new office in Atlanta this year and continuing to invest in its data center in Douglas County, Georgia. In Texas meanwhile, the company is making progress on its new downtown office in Austin and investing further in its Midlothian data center which is just outside Dallas. Google also plans to invest in its data centers in Tennessee, Virginia and Oklahoma.

In the Midwest and on the East Coast of the US, Google is investing in its data centers in Council Bluffs, Iowa and Nebraska as well as investing further in its long-term office presence in New York while making improvements to its Cambridge and Pittsburgh campuses.

In the Central United States, Google is continuing construction on its campus in Boulder, Colorado.

Finally, when it comes to the West Coast, the company has opened a new office in downtown Portland and is investing in its data center in The Dalles while also investing in its Kirkland and Seattle campuses in Washington State. Once Google’s data center in Storey County, Nevada is operational, it plans to expand it as it also invests further in its Henderson facility.

We’ll likely hear more from Google once its latest round of investments and expansion in the US is complete by the end of this year.