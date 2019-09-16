Google Pixel 4 launch date confirmed for October 15

The Google Pixel 4 launch date has been confirmed as October 15, after the search giant sent out invites to a New York City event.

It's not too surprising given that previous Pixel phones were released in October, but now that we have a solid release date, the month-long countdown has begun.

(Image credit: Google)

Date aside, Google didn't release any more information - like confirmation that there will be both a Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL, as has been the case in previous years. The company has dribbled out some disclosures of its own in the last few months, but we expect more rumors to come before the new phones launch.

Developing...