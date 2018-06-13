Google Home can now handle three voice requests in one go

Google has just revealed that its Google Home smart speaker line-up can now respond to three voice commands in one go – providing the commands are made distinct by using the word "and" to join them.

So, for instance, you could say "OK Google, turn on the bedroom lights and raise the thermostat temperature and play songs by The Stooges", and Google Assistant (which provided the brains behind the devices) then gets to work to change the lighting, temperature and line up some tunes.

It means that if you own a Google Home smart speaker, you may soon find you're using the word "and" more than you ever have before.

English first

The new ability is a progression from Google Home's understanding of two commands at once. But, you'll only initially be able to make use of it in predominantly English-speaking territories, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

However, Google promises that more languages will be supported in time.

While peppering our sentences with multiple "ands" sounds a bit weird, it does bring us a step closer to natural language commands, which will make interacting with voice assistants more like conversing with humans.