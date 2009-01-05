Wii Sports is biggest selling game ever

According to latest figures Nintendo's Wii Sports is the biggest selling game ever, even beating former favourite Super Mario Bros. as the top selling game of all-time.

VG Chartz has published its top ten best-selling games of all time this week, claiming to offer the most "accurate, up to date and comprehensive videogame charts in the world."

Super Mario Bros. is now second to Wii Sports, which has sold an incredible 40.52 million units since it has been bundled with the Wii back at the console's launch in 2006.

Bundled with Wii

Of course, Mario fanboys are sure to be quick to point out that this is not a 'proper' game, as it was bundled in with the Wii.

Whatever your take on it, here's the list of VG Chartz's top ten best-selling videogames of all time.

Super Mario Bros (NES) - 40.24m Pokemon Red / Green / Blue (Game Boy) - 31.38m Tetris (Game Boy) - 30.26m Duck Hunt (NES) - 28.31m Pokemon Gold / Silver, (Game Boy) - 23.11m Nintendogs (DS) - 21.37m Super Mario World (SNES) - 20.61m Wii Play (Wii) - 19.68m Super Mario Land (Game Boy) - 18.14m New Super Mario Bros (DS) - 18.14m Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (PS2) - 17.61m



