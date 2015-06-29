Rocksteady steps up to fix broken Batman: Arkham Knight on PC

Following last week’s decision by publisher Warner Bros. to suspend sales of its disappointing PC version of Batman: Arkham Knight, original developer Rocksteady has announced that it has taken the reigns on fixing the problematic port.

Rocksteady originally focused on the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, while the PC version was outsourced to Killer Instinct: Season 2 developer Iron Galaxy.

Batman: Arkham Knight’s first PC patch has already arrived, and is said to fix crashes that occur when exiting the game or switching off motion blur, a bug that disabled rain effects and ambient occlusion, and an issue which caused Steam to re-download the game when verifying the integrity of the game cache through the Steam client.

Let’s put a smile on that face

On top of that, Warner Bros’ VP of Development, Gary Lake-Schaal, has posted on Steam to announce several areas that are currently being worked on to fix the game, which will be delivered via a series of interim patches that are still to come.

These fixes will include support for frame rates above 30fps in the graphics settings menu, a fix for a low resolution texture bug, improvements on overall performance and framerate hitches, more options to the graphics settings menu, improvements to hard drive streaming and hitches, a fix for the fullscreen rendering bug on gaming laptops, improvements to system memory and VRAM usage, NVIDIA SLI bug fixes, enablement of AMD Crossfire and updated drivers for NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards.

Lake-Schaal said that the work Rocksteady is doing to fix the PC version is “significant and while we are making good progress on improving performance, it will take some time to ensure that we get the right fixes in place.”