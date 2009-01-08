Play your PC games in stereoscopic 3D

Tired of gaming in a 2D world, says Nvidia? Quite frankly, yes. It's why we're keen to get our hands on Nvidia's new GeForce 3D Vision.

Using a combination of natty active shutter LCD specs, an infrared receiver module and Nvidia software, the GeForce 3D Vision will use your graphic card's GPU to mutate selected PC games into stereoscopic 3D.

That's the good news. The bad news is that getting it working requires a CUDA-compatible Nvidia card (anything launched after the 8800 GT) and a 3D-capable display device – either a 120Hz monitor or a 100Hz+ CRT.

Call of Duty 4 in 3D

Nvidia lists the Samsung SyncMaster 2233RZ and the ViewSonic FuHzion VX2265wm as GeForce 3D Vision-friendly.

Supported games include the likes of Call of Duty 4, Crysis, Half-Life 2 - Team Fortress 2, Supreme Commander and Bioshock. There's a full list on the Nvidia website.

But that's not all that you can use the GeForce 3D Vision for. You can also use the system to watch 3D movies and to give your digital photographs some screen-popping depth.

The GeForce 3D Vision kit can be pre-ordered now via the Nvidia website for $199 (£131). A monitor bundle (including the afforementioned Samsung SyncMaster 2233RZ jacks up the price to $598 (£393).