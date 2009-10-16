Trending
Brands

Glu reveals Google Maps-based iPhone game

By Gaming  

Plus, rhythm action, online poker and lots more

1000: Find em' All for the iPhone combines a virtual adventure world with real world mapping
1000: Find em' All for the iPhone combines a virtual adventure world with real world mapping

Glu has revealed its iPhone and iPod touch gaming line-up for Christmas 2009, with a range of innovative new uses of Apple's tech in its games – including an adventure game that syncs with Google Maps.

1000: Find 'em All is an adventure game where the player is tasked with collecting 1,000 objects, through investigating the Zelda-esque game world on your iPhone or iPod touch and through finding Wi-Fi hotspots in your locality via Google Maps.

2000

Real world adventuring

The game is an interesting new concept, combining the real-world locations that surround you on your travels with the virtual world of 1000: Find 'em All – TechRadar looks forward to trying out a preview version of the title soon, to see if the gameplay is anywhere near as good as the ideas behind it.

1000

Elsewhere in Glu's Xmas iPod touch and iPhone line-up there is a beat-matching rhythm-action style game called Beat It!, the soothing-looking accelerometer-controlled flying adventure Glyder 2, the online multiplayer

World Series of Poker

and the 15-hours plus of gameplay in the adventure

Stranded: Mysteries of Time.

All the above titles are set for release over the coming months via Apple's App Store.

See more Gaming news