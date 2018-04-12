Fujifilm takes the wraps off a new 250mm lens for the GFX system

Fujifilm has expanded its medium-format GFX lens range with the announcement of the GF 250mm f/4 R LM OIS WR.

When mounted on the Fujifilm GFX 50S, this telephoto prime lens has a 35mm focal length equivalent to around 200mm, which when partnered with the new 1.4x teleconverter that's also been announced delivers a 35mm focal length equivalent of 277mm.

The lens is made up of 16 elements in 10 groups, which sees the lens focus down to 1.4m and provide a maximum 0.22x magnification ratio. Fujifilm promises it will deliver unsurpassed color reproduction and 'three-dimensional' image quality, as well as ultra-high resolution and rich bokeh.

As you'd expect from a pro-spec optic, the new GF 250mm f/4 R LM OIS WR has a lens barrel constructed from magnesium alloy, while the lens is sealed in 18 locations for dust and weather resistance.

To reduce the risk of camera shake when shooting at extended focal lengths the new GF 250mm f/4 R LM OIS WR sports a 5-stop image stabilization system, while there's a linear motor to drive the autofocus system.

The lens will be available at the end of April, priced at £2,899 / $3,299.95, while the 1.4x teleconverter (GF1.4X TC WR) will set you back £749 / $849.95. Australian pricing is still to be confirmed.

As well as the new GF 250mm f/4 R LM OIS WR, Fujifilm has announced a wave of new firmware updates for its X Series mirrorless cameras that will be available at the end of April/beginning of May. Here's a quick glance at the cameras supported, and the features now available:

Fujifilm X-H1:

Addition of Focus Bracketing

Compatible with the newly developed cinema lenses

Enlarged and customizable indicators or information

Enhanced Phase Detection AF during movie recording

Expanded Phase Detection AF Area options during still shooting

Enhanced Bluetooth connectivity

Addition of Fn button support for IS Mode

Fujifilm X-T2:

Addition of Focus Bracketing

Compatible with the newly developed cinema lenses

Enlarged and customizable indicators or information

Addition of F-log SD card recording

Addition of 1080/120P high-speed video mode

Enhanced Phase Detection AF

Addition of Flicker Reduction

Addition of Select Folder and Create Folder

Fujifilm X-E3:

Supports Fujifilm X Raw Sudio

Support for backup/restore of camera settings via Fujifilm X Acquire

Compatible with the newly developed cinema lenses

Improve radio flash controller usability

Enlarged and customizable indicators or information

Enhanced Bluetooth connectivity

Fujifilm X-Pro2: