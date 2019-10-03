Epson’s new SureColor printers promise speedy and ‘stunning’ quality wide-format prints

Epson has revealed a pair of new wide-format printers which the company claims are its most advanced to date, and have been produced with customer feedback from previous models firmly in mind.

The Epson SureColor P-Series printers in question are the P7570, a 24-inch wide-format printer, along with the 44-inch P9570, and both benefit from a new 2.6-inch PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead.

Furthermore, both machines use Epson’s UltraChrome PRO12 12-color pigment ink for a wide color gamut, and ‘outstanding’ quality prints are promised with high levels of color accuracy and vividness.

Not only do you get good results from these printers, but Epson also promises that prints will be delivered quickly, with these P-Series models being up to 2.4x faster than their predecessors.

Back in black

The manufacturer also notes that these printers have dedicated nozzles for Matte and Photo black ink, meaning no ink switching is needed, and a Black Enhanced Overcoat printing mode is present offering ‘excellent’ levels of black density, as well as improved sharpness.

Epson has provided a 4.3-inch color touchscreen control panel which is fully customizable to the user’s preferences, too.

Henry Wilhelm, director of research at Wilhelm Imaging Research, commented on testing Epson’s new printers and inks: “Preliminary data for the Epson 12-color UltraChrome PRO12 pigment inks in the new SureColor P7570 and P9570 create stunning museum quality prints with WIR Display Permanence Ratings that will equal or exceed the ratings achieved by the current UltraChrome HDX inks of up to 200 years for color prints and up to 400 years for B&W.”

The SureColor P7570 and P9570 Standard Edition printers are expected to go on sale in December with a retail price of around $4,695 and $6,595 respectively, which includes a one-year Epson Preferred warranty.