LG announces new 6x Blu-ray burner

Hot on the heals of LaCie’s new-fangled external 4x Blu-ray burner comes LG’s three-pronged effort that knocks its rival for six – 6x that is.

Boasting reading and writing speeds of 6x, three new models are available now in the US. They are catchily titled: BE06, GBC-H20L and GBW-H20L.

The BE06 is an external drive, while the GBC-H20L and GBW-H20L are internal. Unfortunately, while all three read can read a Blu-ray disc at 6x, it is only the more expensive GBW-H20L that has Blu-ray write speeds of 6x.

Speaking about LG’s new burners, Marc Sorkin, senior marketing manager for LG Electronics IT and Home Entertainment products, said: “LG drives offer everyday users and professionals some of the fastest recording speeds in the industry.

"With cutting-edge technologies such as SecurDisc and LightScribe, which make data transfer easier and safer, these drives meet consumers' increasing demand for a compact storage option both in the office and at home."

SecurDisc and LightScribe

The SecurDisc and LightScribe features that Sorkin mentions are to do with data protection (SecurDisc) and a new feature (LightScribe) that allows disc label creation within the burner. So no messing around with sticky labels and marker pens, then.

The BE06 is compatible with all BD, DVD and CD formats and has a DVD+RW/-RW recording speed of up to 16x. The GBC-H20L has a BD-R 6x read speed and the GBW-H20L has a 6x BD-R read and write speed. Oh, and all of the drives can support HD DVD, but LG neglect to mention this for some reason.

TechRadar has contacted LG about UK availability, so expect an update shortly. The drives are available in the US now, however, with pricing starting at $199.95 (£102).