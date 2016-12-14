Best computing Christmas gift ideas 2016

Update: We've added two more guides to our collection for your perusal: one for PC gamers and another for most folks. Check them out below!

Are you sure your monitor’s big enough? Does that mouse glide as smoothly as it could, and wouldn’t your life be better with a convertible notebook? If you’re a computer fan, you’re probably asking yourself these very questions in the run up to Christmas, a highly festive and upgrade-friendly time of the year.

Read more: Logitech MX Master 2S

Whether you’re thinking of giving your computing setup a dramatic overhaul, or only need to replace your old squeaking mouse, we’ve picked out ideal replacement products and inserted them into our buying guides below.

Computing gift guides

Best computing systems

Best computing peripherals