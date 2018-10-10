Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones get gold accents and new high-flying colors

Beats by Dre is aiming squarely for the business-class flyer with a new range of its premium Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones, first released in late 2017.

The new Skyline Collection range features the same internal specs and active noise cancelling functionality as the original models, but with a bit of a face-lift.

The Beats Studio 3s are now available in three new luxury-themed – and luxury-sounding – color schemes: Midnight Black, Crystal Blue, Desert Sand, as well as the previously-available Shadow Gray. All four also add in some flashy gold accents on the Beats logo and either side of the band.

These new style options join the original core colors of White, Blue, Black/Red, Porcelain Rose, and regular ol' Matte Black.

Despite the considerably flashier appearance, the new models will be available at the same $349.95 (£299.95 / AU$449.95) price as current models, and are expected to go on sale in the coming weeks.

Look sharp

At one point the Beats Studio 3 headphones were selling over 10 units every minute across the globe shortly after being released in late 2017. In our review last year we praised the extensive 22-hour battery life when using active noise cancelling – going up to 40 hours without – but called out the middling mids and somewhat sub-par bass.

Beats headphones have always been as much a lifestyle item as an audio accessory, and they certainly look better than ever.