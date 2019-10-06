Bears vs Raiders live stream: how to watch today's NFL London Game from anywhere

The NFL has arrived in London for the 2019 NFL London Games and this weekend we’ll get to see the Chicago Bears go up against the Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Bears vs Raiders live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

The Chicago Bears started this year’s NFL season with a 3-10 loss against the Green Bay Packers but the team has turned things around since then.

Chicago Bears vs Oakland Raiders - when and where? The Chicago Bears are facing off against the Oakland Raiders today at the 60,000+ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK as part of this year’s NFL London Games - a venue much more used to Premier League soccer. Kick-off time was 6pm local time, so that’s 1pm ET, 10am PT or 3am AEST.

In week 2 they defeated the Broncos 16-14, in week 3 they beat the Redskins 31-15 and last weekend they triumphed over the Vikings 6-16. The Bears are currently in second place in the NFC North just behind the Green Bay Packers but will the team be able to secure a win against the Raiders so far from home?

The Oakland Raiders are going into today’s game 2-2 after defeating the Broncos in week 1 and the Colts in week 4. Last weekend’s 31-24 victory against the Colts was one of the most surprising wins so far this season. However, the team will have to take on the Bears without linebacker Vontaze Burfict as he was suspended for the remainder of this season after hitting the Colts tight end Jack Doyle with his helmet during last Sunday’s game.

Whether you’re a Bears fan in Chicago, a Raiders fan in Oakland or just want to tune in to catch all the action when the NFL comes to London, we’ll show you how to live stream the Bears vs Raiders from anywhere in the world so you don’t miss a single play.

Watch the Bears vs Raiders game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Bears vs Raiders online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed champ. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Bears vs Raiders in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on Fox . The network will show the game at 1pm ET / 10am PT and you can also stream it using the Fox Sports Go app on your mobile devices, Roku, Xbox, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV. Think the cost of a premium cable subscription is too much just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are a range of different streaming services, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. We’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below to make things easier for you.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to watch the Bears vs Raiders in the UK

If you’re a die-hard American football fan interested in watching every single game this season, then your first option should be NFL’s International Game Pass as it allows you to watch every regular season game for £143.99 or just 50p per game! Those watching in the UK will be able to watch this game on Sky Sports and the network will be showing the Bears vs Raiders game on Sky Sports Action at 5pm BST and on Sky Sports Main Event at 7pm BST. BBC One and the BBC Sport website will also be showing highlights of the game once its over just in case you happen to miss it. Not interested in signing up for Sky just to watch this game? Don’t worry as NowTV covered with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. The service also offers weekly and monthly passes if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

Canadian NFL fans looking to watch the first game of the NFL London Games on TV can do so on TSN and the network will begin its coverage of the Bears vs Raiders game at 1pm ET / 10am PT on TSN2. If you’d prefer to stream the game online, on mobile or using your favorite streaming devices (Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4), then the streaming service DAZN has you covered. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but DAZN also has a FREE TRIAL available so you can test out the service for yourself.

Live stream Bears vs Raiders in Australia