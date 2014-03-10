WIN! One of two Canton DM50 TV sound systems worth £399 each

Available for £399 from wide range of stockists, including Amazon and many more, the Canton DM50 is the least intrusive of the soundbases on the market at just 65mm tall – 40mm thinner than the equivalent unit from Onkyo. And yet it can hold a TV of up to 40Kg.

The DM50 is available in three finishes ­ black, white and silver ­ so you can find the best match for your TV or décor. And, if you win one of the two up for grabs in this competition, you can choose the colour you want.

With a powerful 200W internal amplifier, this small box can fill even a large room with sound. It can also wirelessly play music from a smartphone, tablet or any other Bluetooth device. The DM50 features superior aptX Bluetooth audio support in addition to optical and analogue inputs.

You can use your own TV's remote to control the DM50's volume, making day-to-day use hassle free and ideal for those who don't want a fist full of remote controls.

The unit also features leading technologies including Dolby Digital and DTS TruSurround, while there's also a LipSync function for exact speech synchronisation plus bass and treble controls.

The best-in-class Canton has seen off competition from Bose, Denon, Onkyo and more, grabbing test wins in Home Cinema Choice and The Sunday Times.

And a reminder – we have two units to give away; the winners can choose the colour they wish.

To be in with a chance of winning one, click here to answer a simple multiple choice question.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.