Asus VivoWatch SP revealed at IFA 2019, and it's the latest smartwatch with an ECG

Asus just unveiled its next smartwatch, and it's designed to be a full health monitor with a built-in GPS and an ECG (electrocardiogram) monitor in a similar way to the Apple Watch 4.

Unveiled at IFA 2019, the Asus VivoWatch SP is designed for those with adventurous lifestyles, with a variety of fitness monitoring features onboard.

It's waterproof up to 50 meters, and as well as sporting a built-in heart rate reader it also comes with an altimeter and a Pulse OX feature that allows you to monitor the amount of oxygen in your body.

Asus said the watch comes with a blood pressure monitor, but we've yet to learn exactly how the device is capable of doing that. It also comes with stress monitoring tech as well.

Yet another ECG

Asus says the watch will be able to last for 14 days from a single charge, but the company didn't specify how long the battery would last when in GPS mode.

It comes with smartphone notifications, but all we've seen so far is that it'll be able to send text messages from your phone through to your wrist.

The watch is set to debut in the last quarter of 2019, but Asus has yet to reveal what countries it'll be available in. We also don't know how much the watch will cost either, but we'll let you know when we find out.