Apple is having yet another launch to round out its 2018 announcements, and the good news is you're in the right place to follow along with all the unveilings live.

This is our live blog, and once the event starts we recommend sticking here to keep abreast of all the latest news on rumored the MacBook 2018, Mac mini 2018 and iPad Pro 2018.

If we're lucky, we may even hear of a MacBook Air 2018 and perhaps a few other surprises too.

Apple is hosting the event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House in New York. We'll be there in the room to keep this updated with the latest, and the good news is it's earlier in the day than other normal Apple launches.

It's all set to start at 10AM EDT / 7AM PDT / 2PM GMT today or 12AM AEST Wednesday October 31. Check out our how to watch the Apple October 2018 event livestream to find out more.

Apple October 2018 launch live blog

All times in Eastern Standard Time (ET)

6:30 - It's worth reminding you now that you can watch the launch later through a variety of livestreams from Apple. You can use Safari, Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Firefox and even Twitter to watch the launch.

Here's our guide on how to watch the Apple launch, but be sure to keep this live blog open too so you can read alongside while you're watching it.

6:20 - OK, we're up and ready to go. This is being written from the UK, but our US team is going to be out of bed very soon to shower, and more importantly eat, ahead of today's big launch.