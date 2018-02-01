AMD Ryzen 2nd generation processors will allow budget gaming without a dedicated graphics card

Performance benchmarks of the upcoming Ryzen 2nd generation CPU, the Ryzen 5 2400G, have revealed that its Vega 11 integrated graphics pretty much matches the performance of entry-level graphics cards such as the AMD RX 550 and Nvidia GT 1030.

This means that the AMD Ryzen 5 2400G, along with other 2nd generation Ryzen processors built on AMD’s Raven Ridge APU (which combines AMD’s Zen processor architecture with its Vega graphics), could make building a budget gaming PC much cheaper – as you won’t need to buy a separate graphics card.

The results, which were posted by MoePC.net, show that while it won’t be able to play graphically-demanding modern games at huge resolutions and with all the graphical bells and whistles turned on, with a bit of tweaking the AMD Ryzen 5 2400G should produce decent gaming at 1080p – especially for older titles or for esports and competitive games where fast-paced action is more important than pixel-pushing.

Source: MoePC.net

Can integrated graphics beat the crypto shortage?

In another chart by MoePC.net, which you can see below, the RX Vega 11 found in the AMD Ryzen 5 2400G, scores much higher than previous integrated graphics by AMD, and handily beats Intel’s UHD 620 integrated graphics which are included in Intel’s Kaby Lake Refresh (8th generation Core) processors.

Source: MoePC.net

With the current craze for cryptocurrency mining pushing up graphics card prices to ridiculous levels, being able to buy a CPU that can also handle running games could make a huge difference when budgeting for an upgrade, or when building a new PC.

It’s been revealed that the AMD Ryzen 5 2400G will be a quad-core processor with eight threads, a base frequency of 3.6GHz and a boost of 3.9GHz. The Vega 11 GPU it comes with will have 11 compute units and 704 stream processors clocked at 1250 MHz, and will cost $169 (around £120, AU$200) – a very competitive price compared to similar offerings from Intel.

Following on from previous performance benchmark leaks for Ryzen 2nd generation chips, we’re beginning to get a good idea of what they will be capable of before their launch on February 12 2018. The Hexus website also showed off photos of what the AMD Ryzen 5 2400G and its cheaper sibling, the AMD Ryzen 3 2200G, will look like.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

What we've seen so far are some very capable budget processors, and we’re looking forward to slapping them in our test benches and giving them a full review soon.

