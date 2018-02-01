AMD Ryzen 2nd generation processors will allow budget gaming without a dedicated graphics card

Performance benchmarks of the upcoming Ryzen 2nd generation CPU, the Ryzen 5 2400G, have revealed that its Vega 11 integrated graphics pretty much matches the performance of entry-level graphics cards such as the AMD RX 550 and Nvidia GT 1030.
This means that the AMD Ryzen 5 2400G, along with other 2nd generation Ryzen processors built on AMD’s Raven Ridge APU (which combines AMD’s Zen processor architecture with its Vega graphics), could make building a budget gaming PC much cheaper – as you won’t need to buy a separate graphics card.
The results, which were posted by MoePC.net, show that while it won’t be able to play graphically-demanding modern games at huge resolutions and with all the graphical bells and whistles turned on, with a bit of tweaking the AMD Ryzen 5 2400G should produce decent gaming at 1080p – especially for older titles or for esports and competitive games where fast-paced action is more important than pixel-pushing.
Can integrated graphics beat the crypto shortage?
In another chart by MoePC.net, which you can see below, the RX Vega 11 found in the AMD Ryzen 5 2400G, scores much higher than previous integrated graphics by AMD, and handily beats Intel’s UHD 620 integrated graphics which are included in Intel’s Kaby Lake Refresh (8th generation Core) processors.
With the current craze for cryptocurrency mining pushing up graphics card prices to ridiculous levels, being able to buy a CPU that can also handle running games could make a huge difference when budgeting for an upgrade, or when building a new PC.
It’s been revealed that the AMD Ryzen 5 2400G will be a quad-core processor with eight threads, a base frequency of 3.6GHz and a boost of 3.9GHz. The Vega 11 GPU it comes with will have 11 compute units and 704 stream processors clocked at 1250 MHz, and will cost $169 (around £120, AU$200) – a very competitive price compared to similar offerings from Intel.
Following on from previous performance benchmark leaks for Ryzen 2nd generation chips, we’re beginning to get a good idea of what they will be capable of before their launch on February 12 2018. The Hexus website also showed off photos of what the AMD Ryzen 5 2400G and its cheaper sibling, the AMD Ryzen 3 2200G, will look like.
What we've seen so far are some very capable budget processors, and we’re looking forward to slapping them in our test benches and giving them a full review soon.
- Here’s our list of the best processors money can buy
Via wccftech