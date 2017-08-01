How to stream a PC game to Twitch

Most hobbies are more fun if you can share them with others, and the same is true of gaming. The most obvious way to share your enjoyment of gaming is to indulge in multi-player sessions with mates, or to battle it out in online games with strangers. Another option is to broadcast your games to the world – be they multi- or single player – by streaming them to Twitch.

For any PC gamer who wants to show off their skills, it's a great way to hit a potentially massive audience. Whether you're a fan of driving, first-person shooters or something more out of left field, you can use free screen recorder OBS Studio in conjunction with Twitch to get social with your gaming.

Read on to find out how to start streaming your favorite PC games.