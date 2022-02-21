How long is Horizon Forbidden West? Mission lists, and no new game plus

Horizon Forbidden West has finally landed and players are getting to know the enormous world that awaits them. That raises the question, how many hours will you need to sink in to see all of Aloy's story?

Aloy's quest takes center stage, carrying on her work from Zero Dawn, to help save the world from dangerous threats. Be those from her immediate timeframe, or catastrophe set in motion hundreds of years before she ever walked the earth.

However, with such a big world (which can be uncovered by overriding Tallnecks) and a meaningful chapter for its protagonist, just how long is Horizon Forbidden West?

Here's everything you need to know about the game's length, as well as a complete mission list to help you see how far along you are in the story. Also, what's going on with New Game Plus?

How long does it take to beat Horizon Forbidden West?

(Image credit: Sony)

It’s probably no surprise to learn that Horizon Forbidden West is pretty lengthy. You only need to take a brief look at the game's map to get a sense of its scale. However, due to that vastness, playtime will vary quite substantially. There are a lot of side missions and activities to get lost in, all of which will extend your time in the Forbidden West.

However, if you focus on Aloy’s main story quests, the game should run you around 30-35 hours. There are a couple of level spikes that will likely have you interacting with some side content to level up and meet mission requirements. However, it shouldn't feel like you ever need to grind levels.

That said, if you are someone who wants to experience all the side missions and take part in all the activities on the map, your playtime will balloon exponentially. It’s hard to say exactly, but if you want to experience everything in Horizon Forbidden West expect to put in over 60 hours.

Howlongtobeat currently cites that the game is around 85 hours for a full completionist run, but it's still very early. More data should come through in the coming weeks.

Horizon Forbidden West main quest mission list

(Image credit: Sony)

If you're already deep into Horizon Forbidden West’s story, you might be here to see just how far along you are. While it’s decently paced, it can be hard to tell exactly when the game is wrapping up as there are a few detours in the story towards the end.

If you just want a reference point though, here is a full list of the 17 main quests in the game.

Reach for the Stars - Level 3

The Point of the Lance Level 4

To the Brink - Level 5

The Embassy - Level 7

Death’s Door - Level 10

The Dying Lands - Level 15

The Broken Sky - Level 17

The Eye of the Earth - Level 17

The Kulrut - Level 18

Cradle of Echoes - Level 20

The Sea of Sands - Level 22

Seed of the Past - Level 24

Faro’s Tomb - Level 26

Gemini - Level 30

All That Remains - Level 31

The Wings of the Ten - Level 32

Singularity - Level 35

Does Horizon Forbidden West have a New Game Plus mode?

(Image credit: Sony)

Sorry to disappoint but Horizon Forbidden West does not have a New Game Plus mode. Once you complete the game, you'll get a message thanking you for playing and informing you that you can continue to play through side content with your save.

That being the case, just because Forbidden West doesn’t have it now, doesn’t mean it won’t come in the future. In fact, New Game Plus seems likely. Horizon Zero Dawn didn’t launch with the mode either, but it did eventually release as part of a post-launch patch. It can’t be said if this is a certainty, as Guerrilla has not confirmed the mode for the sequel yet, but it seems reasonable to think it will be on the way.