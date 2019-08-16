Gamescom Opening Night Live 2019: how to watch the announcement live stream

E3 2019 is now long over and we're itching to hear more about the games that were announced at the event. Luckily, Gamescom 2019 is just days away and this year it looks like there are plenty of announcements and sneak peeks in store.

While Gamescom isn't typically known for being a show full of announcements, that looks like it's about to change thanks to Geoff Keighley's new Opening Night Live event.

When is Opening Night Live? When: Monday, August 19, at 8pm CEST, 7pm BST, 11am PDT and 2pm EDT or Tuesday, August 20 at 4am AEST. How long will the show last? This is the first year the pre-show has taken place but we're expecting it to last an hour or two.

The pre-Gamescom announcement event will premiere the night before the show officially kicks off and takes place in the new Gamescom event arena in Cologne. Keighley promises the show will include plenty of world premiere content and announcements.

Keighley says we can expect new content from include Activision, Bandai Namco, 2K, Bungie Capcom, EA, Epic Games, Google Stadia, Koch Media/Deep Silver, Private Division, Sega, Square Enix, Sony, THQ Nordic, Ubisoft and Xbox Game Studios. And those are just the ones we know about.

We also know that Hideo Kojima will be making an appearance live on stage to share premiere an "exclusive new look" at Death Stranding.

Tickets for Opening Night Live went pretty quickly, but if you can't be there in in person then don't fret as there are plenty of ways to watch Opening Night Live from the comfort of your home.

How to watch Gamescom: Opening Night Live

The best place to watch the Gamescom: Opening Night Live 2019 live stream is right here! We've embedded the video via YouTube up above in preparation for kick off.

How to watch Gamescom: Opening Night Live on Twitch

Image credit: Twitch

If you'd prefer to watch the Gamescom: Opening Night Live livestream on Twitch then head over to Gamescom's Twitch channel on your browser or via the Twitch app on console, iOS or Android.

How to watch Gamescom: Opening Night Live on Facebook

Image credit: Facebook

Opening Night Live will also be livestreamed on Facebook. You can watch the stream on Gamescom's official Facebook page via your browser, or the Facebook app on console, Android or iOS.

How to watch Gamescom: Opening Night Live on Mixer

Image credit: Mixer/Microsoft

To watch Opening Night Live on Mixer, head over to Gamescom's official Mixer channel via the Mixer app on console, or through your browser. If you prefer to watch the livestream on the go then download the Mixer mobile app for iOS and Android, head over to the Gamescom channel and enjoy.

How to watch Gamescom: Opening Night Live on Twitter

Image credit: Twitter

Gamescom: Opening Night Live will also be available to watch live on Twitter. The event will be livestreamed on the official Gamescom Twitter page which you can access via your browser or through the Twitter app on console, iOS and Android.