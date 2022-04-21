Fortnite Lantern Trials: how to sign up and unlock free rewards

After being teased at the start of the month, Fortnite's Lantern Trials are finally here and in full swing, letting you tick off daily challenges to unlock emoticons, wraps, and back bling.

Lantern Fest 2022 gives Fortnite players the chance to grab a bunch of freebies, as long as you earn at least one point per day. Points are awarded for various in-game activities, and, as always, if you miss a day, there's a chance to mop up any outstanding rewards on day five.

Hitting specific stretch goals will net you a couple of extra goodies, too, giving you a little extra incentive. You'll need to sign up to take part, so let's dive into how the Fortnite Lantern Trials work to get you those prizes.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Lantern Trials: how to sign up

This is nice and easy! Just head over to the Fortnite Lantern Trials website and log in with your Epic Games account. You can now keep tabs on your progress for the rest of the week, as you participate in the daily challenges and try to hit those stretch goals. Just hit the 'Check My Stats' button under the daily task to update the page if it's taking too long to sync.

Points are doled out for things like eliminations, dealing damage to opponents, and other in-game activities. They have to be earned in specific playlists – in this case, Battle Royale and Zero Build.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Lantern Trials: rewards and stretch goals

There are four emoticons to unlock through completing the daily challenges, as well as a wrap and back bling which are awarded for hitting the stretch goals. You can unlock one emoticon per day, with day five giving you the chance to pick up any missed emoticons for the week.

The Fortnite Lantern Trials are underway right now, and come to an end on Sunday, April 24 at 8.59pm PT / 11.59pm ET. That's Monday, April 25 at 4.59am BST / 5.59am CET.

Daily Challenge 1: Brawlin' Bunny Emoticon

Daily Challenge 2: Rook's Eyeroll Emoticon

Daily Challenge 3: Sweaty Jonesy Emoticon

Daily Challenge 4: Shrug Ranger Emoticon

Daily Challenge 5: Previous days Emoticons

Accomplish 1 Stretch Goal: Leadlight Wrap

Accomplish 2 Stretch Goals: Dream Lantern Back Bling

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Lantern Trials: Daily Challenges and Stretch Goals

Daily Challenge 1 1 point for each elimination Stretch goal: 35 points

Daily Challenge 2 1 point for every 100 damage dealed to opponents Stretch goal: 100 points

Daily Challenge 3 1 point for TBC Stretch goal: TBC

Daily Challenge 4 1 point for TBC Stretch goal: TBC

Daily Challenge 5 1 point for TBC Stretch goal: TBC



We'll update the daily goals as they appear on Epic's website. Good luck!