Fortnite Lantern Fest 2022 guide: how to unlock free rewards

After making its debut last year, Fortnite's Lantern Fest is back with more challenges and goodies to be won.

Epic announced (opens in new tab) Fortnite Lantern Fest 2022 at the start of the month. The event marks the Muslim celebration of Ramadan, which runs throughout April. Players have been given a handful of different challenges to complete, including the Lantography Challenge, and Lantern Trials.

We're still waiting on confirmation of the rewards but there are some freebies you can get your hands on, like the Cameo Needs Loot! emoticon. So let's break down how to get those Lantern Fest 2022 rewards.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Lantern Fest 2022: Lantography

Lantern Fest in Fortnite is being celebrated by dangling lanterns that have popped up at points of interest (POIs) all over the map.

The Lantography contest sees players trying to snap a competition-worthy picture of the lanterns. Participants can submit them on Twitter using the hashtags #Lantography2022 and #contest.

As laid out in the official Lantern Fest 2022 contest rules (opens in new tab), your Twitter account needs to be set to public, and you have to follow the official Fortnite Twitter account, too. You can only submit a photo once, but submissions are limited to one "per person per method of entry". So it sounds like you can put forward more than one entry depending on the method you choose for entering the competition.,

The contest wraps up on April 8 at 8.59pm PST / 11.59pm EST which is April 9 at 4.59am BST.

The developers' will pick their favorite submissions – 15 total. Points are awarded for:

Creativity (1-5 points)

Originality (1-5 points)

Aesthetics (1-5 points)

Winners will get the Cameo Needs Loot! emoticon, which must be redeemed by May 15.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Lantern Fest 2022: Lantern Trials

Ticking off the Lantern Trials will earn you even more free rewards. What are they? No one knows, because the promised Lantern Trials blog post hasn't made an appearance yet.

But we do know what the trials are, and you can play them in Build or No-Build mode, so sweats and casuals alike can pick their poison.

Eliminations with an IO Titan Tank

Deal damage to enemies

Reach top 7 in Duos

Survive in the Storm

Reach top 6 in Squads

We'll update the challenges with their rewards as soon as Epic shares them.